18-year-old arrested for threats against Midlands high school

A Midlands youth was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a telephone and breach of peace in relation to an incident on March 14.
Jacob Moore, 18, was arrested after posting on Facebook stating that he would shoot up Columbia High School. Moore was arrested immediately by a Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officer.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement "RCSD takes all and any threats serious and they will be treated as such. We are living in a day and age where threats such as this are not looked upon as a joke or even humorous in the least. We are fortunate to have our SRO’s in these schools to quickly reduce the fear of crime in our school systems, but it would be even better if education was all that was going on. It’s unfortunate that we have a few that want to disturb that process; our students need to be in school and not be held out of classes. We will continue to work hard to protect our children and keep our area schools safe."
Moore has been transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
