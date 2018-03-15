File photo of A.C. Flora High School
File photo of A.C. Flora High School Kim Kim Foster-Tobin online@thestate.com
File photo of A.C. Flora High School Kim Kim Foster-Tobin online@thestate.com

Crime & Courts

Another 16-year-old student arrested after gun was found on AC Flora campus

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 15, 2018 03:20 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A third A.C. Flora High School student was arrested and charged Thursday after a weapon was discovered at the Columbia school.

The 16-year old was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, and obstruction of justice, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday, two 16-year old students were charged with weapons on school grounds.

The school resource officer was contacted by a school administrator, in reference to a student having a loaded magazine in his bookbag, the sheriff's department said. Alert students reported that they saw someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After a brief search, a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun was located, according to the sheriff's department.

The third student was arrested without incident Thursday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff's department reported.

  Comments  