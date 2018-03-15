Another 16-year-old student arrested after gun was found on AC Flora campus

A third A.C. Flora High School student was arrested and charged Thursday after a weapon was discovered at the Columbia school.
The 16-year old was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, and obstruction of justice, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
On Tuesday, two 16-year old students were charged with weapons on school grounds.
The school resource officer was contacted by a school administrator, in reference to a student having a loaded magazine in his bookbag, the sheriff's department said. Alert students reported that they saw someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds.
After a brief search, a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun was located, according to the sheriff's department.
The third student was arrested without incident Thursday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff's department reported.
