He was selling tamales, but Midlands man allegedly sexually assaulted three minors

A Midlands man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors under the age of 11, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Francisco D. Navarrete, 74, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The incidents allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, 2016, in Newberry County, according to SLED. Navarrete allegedly sexually assaulted and/or commited lewd acts on three children.
The children were 7-, 9-, and 10-years-old at the time of the lewd and lascivious acts, according to the arrest warrant.
Never miss a local story.
Navarrete delivered and sold tamales to the families of the children, and came in contact with them at their Newberry County residences, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
Two of the children said Navarrete touched their breasts and buttocks while he was at their residences, according to SLED. The third child, age 7, said Navarrete touched her breast while at a birthday party for a family member of Navarrete's.
Navarrete denied that he intended to touch them in an intimate manner, SLED reported.
But according to the arrest warrant, "Navarrete did willfully and lewdly commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body and intimate parts of (children) under 16 years of age, with the intent to arouse, appeal to and gratify the lust, passions, and/or sexual desires of himself."
Navarrete was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.
The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
Comments