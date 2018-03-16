South Carolina deputy shoots armed suspect who refused to drop guns, officers say

An Aiken County sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man who approached officers while armed with a pair of long guns Thursday night, officials say.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting that happened around 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Colbert Bridge Road.
An Aiken County sheriff's deputy and a pair of New Ellenton police officers were responding to a disturbance between family members at the home, according to the sheriff's office.
When the officers arrived, a man approached them in the driveway, carrying two long guns. The man refused to drop the guns and fired one of them, officers say.
The deputy then shot the suspect, inflicting a pair of gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It is standard for the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate any officer-involved shootings in the state.
The investigation is ongoing.
