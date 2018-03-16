Cellphone video captures smoke covering the produce aisle and fire alarms blaring inside the Garners Ferry Rd. Walmart store on Thursday night of Mar. 15, 2018. Dante Mozie Lynnette Cantos
Cellphone video captures smoke covering the produce aisle and fire alarms blaring inside the Garners Ferry Rd. Walmart store on Thursday night of Mar. 15, 2018. Dante Mozie Lynnette Cantos

Crime & Courts

Juvenile started fire that burned $6 million in goods at Columbia Walmart, chief says

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 16, 2018 12:37 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A juvenile is believed to be responsible for starting a fire at a Columbia Walmart on Thursday night, causing some $6 million in damage to inventory, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart store in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, in an aisle housing paper products like paper towels, plates and toilet paper, Jenkins said.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the store and identified a juvenile who has been contacted by police and fire officials, Jenkins said.

No arrests or charges have been made yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was a small fire that caused no injuries and only about $5,000 in fire damage, Jenkins said. But the more significant loss was about $6 million in store inventory, Jenkins said.

The store remained closed on Friday.

  Comments  