Juvenile started fire that burned $6 million in goods at Columbia Walmart, chief says

A juvenile is believed to be responsible for starting a fire at a Columbia Walmart on Thursday night, causing some $6 million in damage to inventory, according to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.
The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart store in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, in an aisle housing paper products like paper towels, plates and toilet paper, Jenkins said.
Investigators reviewed video footage from the store and identified a juvenile who has been contacted by police and fire officials, Jenkins said.
No arrests or charges have been made yet.
Never miss a local story.
It was a small fire that caused no injuries and only about $5,000 in fire damage, Jenkins said. But the more significant loss was about $6 million in store inventory, Jenkins said.
The store remained closed on Friday.
Comments