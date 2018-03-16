Juvenile started fire that burned $6 million in goods at Columbia Walmart, chief says

SHARE COPY LINK Cellphone video captures smoke covering the produce aisle and fire alarms blaring inside the Garners Ferry Rd. Walmart store on Thursday night of Mar. 15, 2018. Dante Mozie Lynnette Cantos

Cellphone video captures smoke covering the produce aisle and fire alarms blaring inside the Garners Ferry Rd. Walmart store on Thursday night of Mar. 15, 2018. Dante Mozie Lynnette Cantos