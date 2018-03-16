Two men arrested in connection to March 12 murder of SC woman

Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of Tabatha Nicole Duncan, 24, of Iva.
Adam Don Lawless, 28, of Iva, and Aaron Joseph Kenyon, 19, of Anderson, have been arrested in connection to the murder.
At the request of the Iva Police Department, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) aided in the investigation.
As result, Lawless was charged with murder, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and drug possession; Kenyon was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and drug possession.
Both men were booked at the Anderson County Detention Center.
On March 12, 2018, Duncan was found dead in a pool of blood in her home, with her 2-year-old daughter nearby and unharmed.
The investigation showed that Duncan had sustained multiple stab wounds to her body and showed signs of strangulation.
Family members are caring for the child.
