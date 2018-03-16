Are you susceptible? The most popular scams reported in SC – and how to avoid them

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released a report listing the most common scams perpetrated in the state during 2017.
During 2017, the Consumer Affairs' Identity Theft Unit received 1,441 scam reports for a total of reported actual losses for consumers of over $1.62 million. An additional estimated potential consumer loss of $1 million was reported by those who did not fall for a scam that was reported.
Nearly half of the scams reported were imposter scams. An imposter scam is when a scammer pretends to be someone you trust — a government official, computer technician, online date, or even a long-lost relative or friend — and tries to convince you to send them money.
Sweepstakes scams, where you receive a phone call or email notifying you that you have won a give away and ask for personal information, were the second most popular scam in the state in 2017.
Consumers also need to be wary of debt collection scams, where the aim is to trick you into paying debts that you don't owe or into giving up your personal information. Verify the debt before you pay by checking your credit report.
Here are some tips to avoid scammers:
• Never give out sensitive information like your full name, address, age, birth date, Social Security number, bank routing number, credit or debit card number, or other types of information about yourself.
• Never feel pressured to make a decision immediately.
• Be wary when someone requests a wire transfer or other untraceable method of sending money.
• Always check it out if you're suspicious. Ask for a call back number then Google the business or agency, or call 411, and call back on a phone line that you know is legit.
• Check out the SC Department of Consumer Affairs website. You can find tips to avoid a scam, report scammers, and resources available if you are a victim of a scam at www.consumer.sc.gov
