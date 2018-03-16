Report of possible weapon at Midlands school proven incorrect

Friday afternoon, Tamala Ashford, the principal of Dent Middle School sent out a letter to parents after it was reported that a possible weapon had been found at the school.
School administrators at Dent, located on Decker Blvd. in Richland School District Two, were alerted to the possibility of a weapon on school grounds. After conducting an investigation, an airsoft pistol, commonly known as a BB gun, was found in a student's backpack.
Ashford wrote in her letter that "District procedures and Board Policy were followed in taking appropriate action after the item was discovered.
There were no threats made and at no time were students or staff in danger. I felt, however, that it was important to alert our parents in order to help prevent the spread of misinformation. "
Comments