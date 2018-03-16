'Blood doesn't lie:' Midlands man sentenced in 2015 rape, murder

It took a jury an hour and a half before it found Peter Lynn Coffey, 44, of Gaston, guilty of the 2015 rape and murder of Joanne White Taylor, of Lexington County.
Taylor, 60, was found dead in her home on Aug. 9, 2015, after a family friend went to check on her at the request of Taylor's mother. A small sledge hammer, covered in blood, was found next to her body.
An autopsy found that Taylor had been beaten to death, sustaining approximately twenty-one blows to the head and that she had been raped.
An investigation found Coffey's blood at the scene, and officers later found Taylor's blood on a pair of shorts collected from Coffey's washing machine. Phone records show Coffey using Taylor's cell phone on Aug. 8, 2015.
Never miss a local story.
In opening statements, Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Bradley Pogue told the jury that "blood doesn't lie."
Judge Knox R. McMahon sentenced Coffey to life in prison for the murder and 30 years consecutive for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree..
Coffey was a registered sex offender and maintained his innocence during the sentencing.
Comments