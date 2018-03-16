10 SC residents arrested in child exploitation crackdown

A collaboration between law enforcement divisions in eight southeastern states, including South Carolina, produced arrests of a total of 76 people on charges of child exploitation and the rescue or identification of 13 children identified as victims.
Operation Southern Impact II began four months ago and included 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The operation was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces across the Southeast.
Ten persons were arrested in South Carolina on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Anthony Carmichael, 30, of Marion, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years on each count
Edwin Alan Giacin, 35, of Little River, was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff's Office and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree
Matthew Dalton, 29, of Columbia, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
Howard Knapp, 32, of Columbia, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
Luis Daniel Colon Yera, 26, of Greer, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
Kenneth O'Shaughnessy, 47, of Simpsonville, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
Donald Keith McCall, 53, of Simpsonville, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony punishable up to 20 years in prison; one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Kenneth Vitali, 51, of Hopkins, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
Ariel Elayda Acierto, 21, of Ladson, was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree
Andrew Steiskal, 22, of Juneau County, WI, was arrested by the Juneau County (WI) Sheriff's Office, with additional charges filed by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. He is charged in SC with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; and nineteen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
In South Carolina, agencies working with ICAC on the investigations included the Cayce Department of Public Safety, and sheriff's offices in Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Marion, and Richland counties; Lexington and Sumter County Sheriff's Offices and the police departments in Charleston, Greer, and Simpsonville, along with Homeland Security Investigations, assisted with the cases.
All ten cases will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney Gerneral's Office.
