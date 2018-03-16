Lexington teen charged with having weapons on school campus

A 17-year-old student was arrested and transported to Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning after two BB guns were found in his car parked on school grounds.
Never miss a local story.
Garrison Blake Chambers, a student at Gray Collegiate Academy, was charged on two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that the School Resource Officer was tipped by another student that Chambers was sitting in his car and pointing a gun at the street. The officer found Chambers and questioned him, and Chambers immediately handed over one of the BB guns.
Chambers later admitted to having a second BB gun in the car.
Comments