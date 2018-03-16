SC man, convicted sex offender, gets life sentence for murder

The man convicted of the Sept. 13, 2016 murder of Jeff Shiver in North Charleston was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on March 15, 2018, by Ninth Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson.
Henry James Fickling Jr. had been found guilty of murder but because of an earlier conviction of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, the Solicitor's Office invoked the "two strikes" mandatory life imprisonment option during the sentencing phase.
In 2016, Shiver, Fickling and Fickling's wife Allura Boyd were roomates. Fickling began using Shiver's ATM card to withdraw money from Shiver's bank account. Fickling would ask Boyd to change the password on the home's Wi-Fi account so that Shiver couldn't access his account information and realize that Fickling was stealing from him.
According to police reports, when Shiver began asking questions about not being able to access the internet, Fickling told Boyd that he would "take care of it," picked up a crowbar and a stun gun and went into Shiver's room and brutally beat him to death.
North Charleston Police investigators uncovered discrepancies in Fickling's alibi and 911 call reporting Shiver's death. During the 12 hours Fickling waited before calling 911, police determined that he smoked crack and traded Shiver's SUV for drugs. On the 911 call, Fickling provided a fake story.
In 1993, Fickling had received a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree. He served only 11 years of the sentence.
That crime constituted a "most serious" strike and was the basis for the mandatory life sentence.
