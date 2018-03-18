SC man going 90 mph with 20 pounds of meth in car sentenced to long time behind bars

Two people convicted in South Carolina for their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking organization recently received significant prison sentences.
Jimmy Hallums, 40, and Christine Wellwood, 34, were sentenced to 188 months (15½ years) imprisonment and 144 months (12 years) imprisonment, respectively in federal court in Greenville on March 14.
Hallums met the leader of the organization, Dustin Tiller, while both men were serving prison sentences in the South Carolina Department of Corrections in 2015 for drug offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. Working at Tiller’s direction, Hallums recruited drug couriers, rented storage units to store drugs, met with sources of supply, and facilitated the shipment of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area to the Upstate for redistribution in South Carolina.
Hallums and Nytia Latisia Simmons, a courier he recruited, were arrested by federal and state law enforcement officials on March 8, 2016, in Georgia while traveling in tandem with approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, according to Drake's office.
Deputies stopped their cars, a Honda and a BMW, because they were traveling close together at 90 miles per hour on I-85, wspa.com reported.
Wellwood also was closely associated with Tiller, acting as a money courier for Tiller, Drake's office said. At his direction, Wellwood would meet with high-ranking members of the organization, receive drug proceeds, and transport the proceeds to locations that Tiller designated.
