Columbia man stole $20,000 worth of guns, faces maximum sentence of 5 years in prison

A Columbia man who stole about $20,000 in guns from a Midlands store in a heist that took less than 4 minutes recently pleaded guilty to the crime.
Jonathan Donnell Thompson, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee March 14, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
In January 2018, Thompson’s co-defendant and fellow Columbia resident Cedric K. Reddick, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident occurred Aug. 5, 2016 at Tony’s Guns and Police Supplies, a federal firearms licensee, in Sumter.
The store, across from Shaw Air Force Base, was burglarized and 69 handguns were stolen. Video surveillance shows one thief smashing display cases with a hammer while a second thief scooped up handguns and threw them into a bag.
Thompson faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge.
Reddick was was one of three men arrested and charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 27, 2016 for his involvement in a string of break-ins at liquor stores that spanned multiple counties. Investigators accused Reddick of being involved in at least seven burglaries.
ATF investigators found similarities between the gun shop burglary and other burglaries of liquor stores in several counties, Drake’s office said. Reddick was identified as one of the suspects after a DNA match linked him to a burglary of one of the liquor stores.
Additionally, a search of Reddick’s apartment revealed a 9mm handgun stolen during the burglary, according to Drake’s office.
Further investigation linked Thompson and Reddick to the burglaries through various means, including phone records and social media posts, Drake's office reported.
Upon arrest, Reddick confessed to his involvement and implicated Thompson, according to Drake's office.
Reddick is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms based upon a prior state conviction for second degree burglary and a prior New Jersey federal conviction for transportation of stolen firearms, Drake’s office said. At the time of this incident, Reddick was on federal supervised release after serving time on the 2013 federal conviction.
Reddick faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge. On the felon in possession of a firearm charge, Reddick faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release.
