Arrest made in Five Points shooting investigation

An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in Five Points shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Arthur Jones, 22, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.
The Hopkins man was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He will have a bond hearing Monday morning.
Three people were injured in the overnight shooting in Five Points, police said.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Harden and Greene streets.
Several investigators working through the night identified Jones and determined that he was the primary shooter, police reported. Initial information indicates that Jones was involved in an unknown argument with another male before he allegedly shot multiple times into a large crowd.
The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at local hospitals. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, while the third is in stable condition.
The victims, according to Columbia police, were: Howard Boone Jr., a 23-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., who attends St. Augustine's University; a 22-year-old who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base; and a a 20-year-old from Winnsboro.
After seeing themselves on the news, Jones and the three men captured in the surveillance pictures turned themselves in, according to the police.
Police said it is not believed that the three men were directly involved in the shooting, therefore, no charges will be filed against them — at this time.
The Columbia Police Department contacted its federal partners and additional charges against Jones may be forthcoming in this developing investigation.
