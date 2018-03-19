Suspect wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Midlands bar

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after two people were shot at a Midlands bar Sunday.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown black male involved in a shooting is wanted for attempted murder.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m., at the Space Place Café & Lounge located at 2990 Greeleyville Highway in Clarendon County.
Two people were struck by bullets fired from the suspect’s .380 caliber handgun, according to the sheriff's office. It is believed the suspect fired 12 shots from the gun.
Never miss a local story.
One man was shot in the left leg and transported to McLeod Clarendon Hospital, the sheriff's office reported. The other man was shot in both legs and was transported to Tuomey Hospital in Sumter County.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
Comments