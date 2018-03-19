He fled Midlands law enforcement in a stolen truck, only to be rescued by them later

Deputies from a Midlands sheriff's office rescued the life of the man they were chasing after he fled authorities on St. Patrick's Day.
Terry M. Goins, 49, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle over $10,000.
This happened after the Winnsboro man fled a traffic stop March 17 in Kershaw County.
Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 12 at White Pond Road, according to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing. At one point, Goins approached the checkpoint and stopped. When asked to produce his driver’s license, Goins fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a white 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Deputies and troopers pursued Goins as he traveled toward US 601, where he lost control of the truck just past Doby’s Mill Elementary School, which was not in session, Rushing said. Goins fled from the truck and ran into a wooded area.
Two deputies pursued Goins on foot when they found him unconscious, lying face down in a small body of swampy water, Rushing said. The deputies pulled him out of the water and determined that he was suffering from a drug overdose.
One of the deputies administered a dose of Narcan to Goins, who quickly began to regain consciousness, Rushing said. EMS personnel arrived a short time later and were able to stabilize him prior to taking him to the Kershaw Health emergency room, where he remained until it was determined that he could be transported to jail.
Deputies determined that the truck that Goins was driving had been stolen earlier in the evening from a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson. Deputies were able to contact the owner before he even knew it had been stolen.
Goins is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on bonds totaling $12,647.
Goins has previously been arrested in S.C. for numerous fraudulent checks, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, criminal domestic violence, possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of machine gun/sawed off shotgun, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for a blue light and driving without a license, according to the sheriff's office. He has been arrested in Maryland for felony theft, malicious destruction of property of another, resisting arrest, grand theft auto, battery, misdemeanor theft, second degree assault and handgun on person.
