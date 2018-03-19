Midlands cockfighting bust nets 3 arrests; up to 20 roosters found dead

Three men were arrested after a Midlands cockfighting ring was broken up on St. Patrick's Day.
Gilbert residents Moises Aquille Montes, 34, Miguel Martinez, 32, and Juan Diego Jimenez, 26, were charged with cockfighting.
Late in the afternoon on March 17, Kershaw County 911 dispatch received a call concerning possible cockfighting in a remote area off Old Stagecoach Road in Cassatt, involving 20-30 Hispanic males and a couple of white males at a makeshift fighting arena, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said.
Three Hispanic males were detained in a Jeep that also contained a box containing five live roosters and considerable cockfighting paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies broke into a locked Chevy Silverado and found five live roosters, the sheriff's department reported.
Another seven live roosters were recovered, five in one box, one in a small box and one that was still alive, but had been thrown in a barrel with dead roosters. Deputies also found 18-20 dead roosters that were scattered on the ground or had been thrown into some barrels near the fighting arena.
Martinez, Jimenez and Montes were arrested at the scene. During a post arrest interview, Martinez told the KCSO investigator that he has lived in the U.S. for 17 years after overstaying a 4-year work visa.
ICE has been notified of these arrests and all three men are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.
The maximum penalty for cockfighting first offense is a $1,000 fine or up to one year in prison.
