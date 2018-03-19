Multiple vehicles struck by objects while traveling on I-26 in Lexington County

Multiple vehicles were struck by objects while traveling under an overpass on I-26 in Lexington County Sunday night.
“There were four reports between about 10:50 p.m. and right after midnight last night of objects striking vehicles as they traveled west on I-26 near the Old Wire Road overpass,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt but several vehicles were damaged. One person was transported with minor injuries caused by broken glass.”
Koon said windshields were damaged and several large rocks were found along the interstate.
“We don’t have much to go on yet with this case,” Koon said. “We hope someone will come forward with some information that will help us. In the meantime, we’ve scheduled extra patrols this week in the general area where these incidents happened.”
Several vehicles were struck in the same area a couple of weeks ago, according to Koon. Rocks were thrown at vehicles traveling on I-26 near the 117 mile marker.
One car was damaged Thursday night while traveling west on another stretch of I-26. A passenger told deputies a brick struck the windshield as the car passed under the Piney Grove Road overpass.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating several incidents of vehicles being damaged on I-126, from March 7. The incidents occurred at Exit 106, the Colonial Life Boulevard exit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
