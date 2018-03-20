Have you seen this man? Police say he attacked a woman near the USC campus

Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault near the USC campus Monday night.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at a home on the 700 block of Henderson Street, according to a crime bulletin posted by the University of South Carolina Police Department.
The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alonzo Baker, assaulted the female victim in the home, police said. He ran away after the attack and was last seen heading toward Blossom Street wearing black shorts with a gray hoodie.
Baker is described as a black male, about 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, police say. He may be wearing different clothes at this time.
Never miss a local story.
"We don't know if the person was let in or if it's forced entry," said Lt. Paul Blendowski, watch commander for Columbia police. "We're still working to determine the relationship between the two."
Blendowski declined to comment on how the woman was attacked, but at least one media outlet is reporting that she was stabbed.
There was no word Tuesday morning on her condition.
Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature is defined, under South Carolina law, as any act that either results in "great bodily injury" or "is accomplished by means likely to produce death or great bodily injury."
Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Comments