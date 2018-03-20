Richland County gun store, pawn shop burglarized overnight

Richland County deputies are working overnight burglaries at a gun store and a pawn shop.
The first burglary happened around 3 a.m. at a pawn shop on the 1700 block of Broad River Road, according to Capt. Maria Yturria, sheriff's department spokeswoman. The front entrance of the store was heavily damaged, but the owner was unable to determine if anything was taken.
The second burglary happened around 4 a.m. at The Gun Vault on Two Notch Road, Yturria said. Deputies found forced entry at the business and say an undetermined amount of ammunition was taken.
There have been no arrests, and there was no word Tuesday morning on whether the burglaries are connected.
Comments