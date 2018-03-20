Former Lexington County correctional officer charged for altercations with inmates

A former Lexington County Detention Center correctional officer has been charged for his alleged role in altercations with inmates.
William Emerson Keel Jr., 29, was charged with misconduct in office for failing to properly and faithfully discharge his official duties from Aug. 1-24 in 2017, according to an arrest warrant.
The Columbia resident applied a neck restraint to an inmate causing the inmate to lose consciousness, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Keel, who was not trained to use that level of force, failed to provide medical aid to the inmate, according to the arrest warrant.
Keel was also involved in a physical altercation with two other inmates while on duty, according to the warrant. He failed to report both incidents as soon as he was able to do so.
“Immediately after we became aware of these events, we launched an internal review of Keel’s interaction with inmates,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Once we determined potential criminal activity took place, we called in the State Law Enforcement Division, as is our standard procedure. We do that when a current or former employee is involved to ensure an unbiased and thorough investigation.”
Koon said he terminated Keel Oct. 20, 2017, for violating department policy. Keel was hired as a correctional officer Oct. 10, 2016.
Keel was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday morning after turning himself in to SLED agents. He was released on his own recognizance.
