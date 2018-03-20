Columbia parents charged after 3-month-old dies

Two parents were arrested a month after their 3-month-old died from neglect, according to Columbia police.
Kiera Dominique McClinton, 26, and Terrance Taylor, 32, were charged after Columbia police and EMS responded to their home on the 2500 block of Cherry Street in Feb. 21 and pronounced their child dead.
Safarii Taylor died from neglect and positional asphyxiation, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Safarii was not given enough food or nutrition, according to the police statement.
Police also believe the baby was in an "unsafe sleeping environment," which may have contributed to her death.
McClinton was arrested Monday at Columbia Police Headquarters and charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Taylor was arrested at his home on Walnut Street and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
