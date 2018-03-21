5 Midlands men arrested in armed robberies, kidnapping

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested five men in connection to a string of armed robberies in northeast Columbia from March 11-13, 2018.

The suspects include Javari Ward, 21, facing three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; Javon Sims, 20, facing three counts of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping; Izaha Holmes, 19, facing three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; Tavis Bethel, 19, facing two counts of armed robbery; and Alan Keondre Wright, 19, facing one count of armed robbery.

The crime spree started around 11:40 p.m. on March 11 when the suspects entered the Corner Pantry at 91 Clemson Road. The suspects presented a handgun, and stole money and cigars.

At 12:40 a.m. March 12, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station in the 8400 block of Two Notch where the suspects, wearing bandanas, brandished a handgun, forced the clerk inside the store, and stole money and cigars.

On March 12, at 11:13 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Longtown Road. Suspects wearing bandanas entered the store, presented a handgun, and stole money and cigars.

On March 13, around 5 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at Q Computer Solutions in the 8800 block of Two Notch Rd. Suspects entered the location, presented handguns, forced the victims into a back room, and stole money and MacBooks.

The Richland County Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals Service aided in the tracking and arrest of all of the subjects.

Javari Ward

Javon Sims

Izaha Holmes.

Tavis Bethel