5 Midlands men arrested in armed robberies, kidnapping

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested five men in connection to a string of armed robberies in northeast Columbia from March 11-13, 2018.
The suspects include Javari Ward, 21, facing three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; Javon Sims, 20, facing three counts of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping; Izaha Holmes, 19, facing three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; Tavis Bethel, 19, facing two counts of armed robbery; and Alan Keondre Wright, 19, facing one count of armed robbery.
The crime spree started around 11:40 p.m. on March 11 when the suspects entered the Corner Pantry at 91 Clemson Road. The suspects presented a handgun, and stole money and cigars.
At 12:40 a.m. March 12, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station in the 8400 block of Two Notch where the suspects, wearing bandanas, brandished a handgun, forced the clerk inside the store, and stole money and cigars.
On March 12, at 11:13 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Longtown Road. Suspects wearing bandanas entered the store, presented a handgun, and stole money and cigars.
On March 13, around 5 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at Q Computer Solutions in the 8800 block of Two Notch Rd. Suspects entered the location, presented handguns, forced the victims into a back room, and stole money and MacBooks.
The Richland County Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals Service aided in the tracking and arrest of all of the subjects.
Comments