SC man threatens attorney and judge, says he will ‘take care of their’ butts

A South Carolina man was arrested and charged March 16 for threatening to kill an attorney and a circuit court judge.
Darrell Edwards, 50, was charged with threatening life, person or family of a public official, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The Hanahan man was seeking revenge from the attorney and judge he believed had done him wrong, according to the arrest warrant.
The incident occurred Feb. 10 at Edwards' residence, when Edwards told another person about his plans to "take out" the attorney and judge.
Edwards said he "had made up his mind to put an end to all of this and take care of their asses."
When the other person asked for clarification, Edwards said "I'm going to take matters into my own hands and take (the attorney and judge) out. ... Get justice because I can't get it no other way."
SLED did not release what was legal issue involving the attorney and judge which caused Edwards to react in such a manner. According to the arrest warrant, Edwards said the attorney and circuit court judge "sabotaged his case and accepted payments for doing so."
When the person told Edwards he would spend the rest of his life in a small jail cell, Edwards replied "I already got cancer. I don't know how much longer I'm going to be here anyway. ... They stole my money, and I want my money, and I'm going to get justice. ... After I finish with them, I'm taking my own life."
Edwards was armed with a handgun at the time of the threat.
Edwards was taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center, and was released after posting $25,000 bond.
