SC deputy solicited sex acts from women involved in investigations, police say

An Organgeburg County deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday after allegedly soliciting sexual acts and sending explicit photos to women associated with criminal investigations, according to his arrest warrant.
Jason Kip Nelson, 36, of Orangeburg, was charged with misconduct in office after an investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division uncovered evidence of the acts.
The investigation showed Nelson sent the "pornographic and sexually suggestive" photographs of himself and solicited sex acts between April 2016 and January 2017, according to the warrant.
Misconduct in office charges could mean up to a year behind bars and a possible $1,000 fine.
Never miss a local story.
Nelson was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, according to a SLED statement.
Comments