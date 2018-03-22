One arrested, one sought in connection to Midlands auto break-ins

SHARE COPY LINK Lexington County Sheriff's Department are in search of a suspect, seen wearing a white hoodie in the surveillance video, in connection to several car break-ins in the Millstream Crossing and Millstream Place subdivisions. Lexington County Sheriff's Department Lynnette Cantos

Lexington County Sheriff's Department are in search of a suspect, seen wearing a white hoodie in the surveillance video, in connection to several car break-ins in the Millstream Crossing and Millstream Place subdivisions. Lexington County Sheriff's Department Lynnette Cantos