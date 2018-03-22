One arrested, one sought in connection to Midlands auto break-ins

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has made one arrest and is seeking the public's help in finding a second suspect in connection to a string of automobile break-ins in Lexington County.
Deputies arrested Jalon Britt early Tuesday morning. He has been charged in the series of break-ins that happened in the Millstream Crossing and Millstream Place subdivisions as well as along Kingsberry Terrace and Vanarsdale Dr. According to police reports, Britt has also been charged with stealing a car from a Millstream Place residence.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said “detectives are still working on a number of cases in the same area and this arrest represents a major break in the investigation.”
Investigators are still looking for others who may be involved in the break-ins and have released a video of one suspect dressed in a white hoodie.
Anyone with information about these crimes should contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com
