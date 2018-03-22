SC law enforcement center evacuated because it got a suspicious package from Austin

A South Carolina sheriff’s office and police department were evacuated Thursday after a suspicious package from "Austin, Texas" was delivered.
The Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, which is home to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department, was evacuated around 1:30 p.m., according to multiple reports.
By 2:30 p.m., the building was cleared of any danger after the package was examined by the bomb squad.
The package had no markings other than it said "From Austin, Texas," Sheriff Will Lewis said, the Greenville News reported. "It raised our level of concern."
When deputies traced the route of the package, Lewis said they learned it had passed through Pflugerville which is the town just outside Austin where the bombing suspect lived, according to foxcarolina.com.
It was determined the package contained materials the sheriff's office had ordered, according to multiple reports.
There was nothing hazardous about the package, Lewis said to the Greenville News.
The suspicious package was delivered to the front lobby of the building sometime after 1 p.m., Sgt. Ryan Flood of the Sheriff's Office, told the Greenville News.
On Thursday morning, it was reported that more than a dozen patrol vehicle tires were discovered slashed outside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
There is no word that these incidents are related.
