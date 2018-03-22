Marijuana, load of pills, $100,000 in cash seized from Chapin house

Lexington County Sheriff's narcotics agents found a motley assortment of drugs, including more than 100 pounds of marijuana, while investigating a tip Tuesday morning, according to police .
Three men were arrested during the raid of the Chapin home on the 300 block of Mallard Drive, where narcotics agents found marijuana, "dabs," 200 ecstasy pills, methadone pills and materials used to make more dabs, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Dabs are a highly concentrated form of marijuana ingredient THC.
Agents were following a tip about the home when they were invited in by the residents, according to police. Inside, the agents could smell marijuana, so they got a search warrant.
“This is a great example of agents working hard to get drugs off the street and cause a major disruption in a drug dealer supply chain,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.
Agents also found about $100,000 from the home.
Daniel Avinger, 27, Cory Takach, 31, and Eric Wallance, 34, were each charged with multiple drug possession and trafficking charges, according to a sheriff's office.
Sheriff's office narcotics agents are investigating whether or not the men were part of a larger operation and where the drugs were flowing, according to the statement.
