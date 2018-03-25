She said "no," but Richland County employee allegedly kept trying to kiss, touch her

A Richland County employee was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman he allegedly tried to forcibly kiss and touch in a sexual manner, multiple times, while attending a recent event in Myrtle Beach.
Doug Maness, 59, was charged with second-degree assault and battery. The Richland County's EMS employee is on paid leave.
The incident occurred March 15, at the property of the Embassy Suites in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department's incident report.
A woman staying at that hotel said she was walking on the beach with Maness, who tried to kiss her and attempted to force his hand into her pants, according to the incident report. She told him no and to stop.
This happened twice on the beach before they returned to the hotel and entered the elevator. When the doors closed, Maness grabbed the woman, touching her breasts and rear end, according to the police department. After this, the woman and Maness went separate ways.
The woman then called the police department and provided a written voluntary statement, according to the incident report. Maness wasn't located until the following day, when he admitted he kissed and grabbed the woman.
Maness was booked at the Horry County Detention Center March 16, and released the following morning on $5,000 bond.
"The incident is a law enforcement matter," said Beverly Harris, the Director of the Richland County Government Public Information Office. "The employee is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation."
Maness, a training supervisor, was in Myrtle Beach for the 2018 South Carolina Emergency Care Symposium at the Kingston Plantation Oceanfront Resort, wistv.com reported.
