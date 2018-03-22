Habitual traffic offender who hit Midlands school bus and fled is wanted by police

The driver accused of rear-ended a school bus before fleeing Monday has been identified. Now the Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Marcus Antonio Nelson, 35, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving under suspension (seventh offense) and habitual traffic offender.
The incident occurred after 8 a.m. Monday on Pinewood Road near the intersection with McCray’s Mill Road.
The school bus stopped at a red light when it was struck by a black, older-model Crown Victoria, which then left the scene, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
The driver of the school bus and 34 students were taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police later found the abandoned vehicle, which sustained heavy front-end damage.
Nelson was out on bond from charges involving weapons, drug and multiple traffic offenses at the time of the collision, according to the police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
Comments