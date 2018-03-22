He was riding a bike on a highway when he was hit by a truck ... and four more cars

A man riding his bike on a highway was killed in a recent hit and run incident. Although he was hit by four more vehicles, police are searching for the truck driver who was the first to collide with the 24-year-old.
Jordan Gennett was struck and killed in the early morning of March 19.
After 4 a.m., Gennett was riding his bike in the right-hand lane heading eastbound on U.S. 74 near Kings Mountain, N.C., according to goupstate.com. He was hit from behind by the driver of a 2003-07 Chevrolet pickup truck.
After the initial collision, four more vehicles hit Gennett and another hit the bicycle, goupstate.com reported.
Bicycles aren't allowed on U.S. 74, but investigators said the truck driver committed a crime by not stopping after hitting Gennett, wcnc.com reported. Only the driver of the Chevy truck will face charges; none of the other drivers will face charges, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. Josh Dowdle.
"It was a dark roadway," Dowdle said. "The bicycle was dark-colored and it would have been hard to see anything laying in the roadway."
