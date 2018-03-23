Midlands high school damaged after 4 men break in, police say

Cayce police are searching for four men they say broke into Brookland-Cayce High School earlier this week.
The break-in happened around 1 a.m. Monday, March 19, according to Cayce Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Ashley Hunter.
Surveillance footage shows four men wearing hoods and bandanas, one of them carrying a baseball bat, at the school. Hunter could not say if students are suspected.
The vandals caused "a lot of property damage," Hunter said, though she could not provide more details about the damage at this time.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the break-in or the suspects is asked to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or by reporting tips to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Comments