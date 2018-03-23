Men stole purses from cars at a gym then used credit cards at GameStop, sheriff says

Two men are wanted for stealing from cars parked at a Richland County YMCA earlier this month.
Two cars were broken into on March 7 around 6:20 p.m. at the Jeep Rogers Family YMCA at Lake Carolina, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
One suspect smashed a window out of a car and stole a $200 Michael Kors purse containing the victim's credit cards and driver's license. The suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at a GameStop store and at two other locations, according to the sheriff's department.
Another car was broken into at the same YMCA and was robbed of a $500 Michael Kors purse also containing the victim's wallet and credit cards. Investigators believe the person who broke into this car also attempted to use one of the stolen cards at a GameStop store, according to the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
