Midlands man called 'Solo Flex' convicted of a dozen drug trafficking charges

A Eutawville man known as "Solo Flex" was convicted this week on a dozen charges related to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Joey Lamont Brunson, 42, could now serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
Bruson went on the run from FBI agents for more than two years before being arrested in March of last year.
During the time he evaded agents, Brunson deposited more than $90,000 cash into multiple bank accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Never miss a local story.
Wiretapping evidence presented at Brunson's trial revealed he repeatedly discussed buying and moving drugs, using coded language, according Drake.
A jury convicted Brunson on Thursday of being a member of a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, four counts of use of a cell phone to further drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and perjury.
Those aren't Brunson's first federal drug violations.
He was convicted of others during the late 1990s and 2007 and previously served two prison sentences, according to Drake.
Because of his prior convictions and the fact that he was convicted Thursday of multiple felony drug convictions, Brunson faces a statutory mandatory minimum life sentence without the possibility of parole, Drake said.
Brunson is awaiting sentencing.
Comments