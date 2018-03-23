Crime & Courts

Here's why two Columbia stores were evacuated Friday

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 02:37 PM

Two Harbison Boulevard stores were evacuated Friday after police received reports of a "suspicious cooler," according to a statement from Columbia police.

At about 12:15 p.m., police were called to the Michaels and PetSmart stores to investigate the package. Both stores were evacuated during the course of the investigation, according to police.

At about 1 p.m., police determined there was no threat, and gave the stores the "all clear" to continue business as usual, according to the statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  