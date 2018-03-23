Chapin gas station robbed ... quite casually

Chapin police, seeking a suspect in a gas station robbery, have released a surveillance video showing the incident as it played out ... ever so casually.

It all happened around 5:50 a.m. Friday the Rainbow Gas Garden, located at 650 Columbia Ave. In the video, the suspect can be seen walking behind the counter and talking to the clerk.

The two men continue what looks like a calm discussion as the suspect positions the clerk in front of the cash drawer. The suspect leans over and grabs a case of Bud Light as the clerk begins handing over cash from the drawer. All the while, the two men are engaged in a conversation. The clerk at one point appears to smile as he and the suspect talk.

The suspect then calmly picks up his beer and leaves the store on foot, heading towards Interstate 26, police said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chapin Police Chief Seth Ziegler says investigators are continuing to process information in the case and are treating it as an armed robbery. A Lexington County K-9 unit responded to the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35-45 years of age, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, weighing 170 to 190 pounds. He was dressed in all black, wearing a black hat with a gold 23 on the front and gold on the brim.

Possible suspect vehicle from Robbery at Rainbow Gas Garden in Chapin. pic.twitter.com/uw1x6ZnznP — Chapin Police (@ChapinPoliceDep) March 23, 2018

Read More undefined

If you have any information about the incident, call the Chapin Police at 803-345-6443 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com