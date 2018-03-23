Kershaw County officer shoots building owner during burglary investigation

A Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputy shot the owner of a building that was reported as the location of a burglary Friday, according to a sheriff's office statement
Deputies were called to Lugoff for a burglary in progress when a man exited a building holding a shotgun, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The armed man turned toward deputies, and one deputy shot at him, grazing a finger, according to the statement. His injuries were minor and he refused medical treatment.
The man told deputies he was the owner of the building, according to the statement.
The sheriff's office notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division of the shooting, and the agency is launching an investigation, according to a statement.
The shooting marks the 12th officer-involved shooting of 2018 in South Carolina.
