Blythewood High student found with gun on school grounds, Richland deputies say

A 17-year-old was arrested after deputies say he had a gun and ammo at Blythewood High School, according to a Richland County Sheriff's Department statement.
The school resource officer, a deputy with the sheriff's department, was alerted by students who saw a video on Snapchat of the teen posing with a gun in the school's parking lot.
The officer identified the student, who was brought to the school administrator' office, according to the statement.
Deputies found marijuana in the student's backpack and an unloaded gun and a full magazine in his vehicle, according to the statement.
The student, who was not named, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana, according to the statement. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
