They smoked weed and led SC cops on a chase — with a baby in the car, police say

Two people were arrested Thursday in York after police say they smoked marijuana in a car with a baby and led drug officers on a five-mile chase.
LeJames Mitchell, 29, of York and Brittany McKnight, 23, of Blacksburg were arrested. Police said Mitchell, who was driving a burgundy Mercury Grand Marquis, wasn't staying in his lane, according to a York County Sheriff's Office report.
York County Multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit officers attempted to stop the car just before 4 p.m., but Mitchell kept driving for almost five miles, from Turkey Creek Road to the York Townhouse Apartments at Southbrooke Drive, the report says.
Drug Enforcement Unit Investigator Stephen Ramsey said the chase was at its fastest at 55 mph.
At the York apartment complex, Mitchell fled by foot, leaving McKnight and her baby in the car, the report says.
Ramsey said the baby was 3 or 4 months old, and was in a car seat that wasn't strapped into the car.
An officer tried to stop Mitchell and was hurt in the process, Ramsey said. He said the officer had a bruised elbow and had to get a stitch in his lip.
Mitchell and McKnight were arrested and officers found 1.3 grams of marijuana, the report says.
McKnight told police Mitchell was driving her home from work, and that they smoked weed in the car while her baby was in the back seat, Ramsey said.
Mitchell was charged with assault of a police officer while resisting arrest, child endangerment, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and child passenger restraint violation.
McKnight was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, child passenger restraint violation and possession of marijuana.
