Argument in northeast Richland leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

A man was charged with attempted murder after, deputies say, he shot a woman during an argument in northeast Richland County on Sunday.
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Meredith Square, which is off Brookfield Road, not far from Richland Northeast High School, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies found a female victim who had been shot in the upper body.
Investigators say the woman was involved in an altercation with Derek Canady, 24, during which Canady pulled out a gun and shot the victim, the sheriff's department said.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and is expected to recover; however, she is not cooperating with authorities, a spokesperson said.
It was not clear Monday morning what the argument was about.
Canady is charged with attempted murder and remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.
