The next time you see this state trooper in Richland County, tell her congrats

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held a ceremony Monday honoring troopers from around the state for exceptional service in 2017. Among the many honors presented was the Trooper of the Year Award.
For the first time in the 50 year history of the award, it was presented to a female trooper.
Trooper Stevi J. Price, who is stationed in Richland County, was named the South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year.
Price, also the Troop One Trooper of the Year, was chosen for the state's top honor from among 10 other nominees from around South Carolina. She was recognized, in part, because of her heroic efforts in saving a person trapped inside of a burning car.
The incident occurred Aug. 12. Price was on her way to a call when she stopped to assist with another collision.
Price approached the smoking vehicle to find the passenger, an unresponsive female, stuck in the front passenger seat. The key was broken off in the ignition so the vehicle was still running and the accelerator also was stuck.
The car was beginning to catch fire.
With the assistance of another trooper and a Columbia police officer who had arrived on scene, Price was able to free the passenger’s legs that were pinned under the dashboard and pull her to safety just before the vehicle was overtaken with fire and fully engulfed in flames.
Price also received the Director’s Medal of Valor for her heroic efforts.
Price is a native of Statesville, N.C., and has been with the Highway Patrol since 2015. She has been consistently praised by the public, her supervisors and peers on her professionalism and demeanor
