SC man was asked to leave restaurant. He did, then came back and shot 2 men, cops say

A South Carolina man who was asked to leave an Upstate restaurant came back and shot two people, including the owner, according to police.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday at Harold's Restaurant in Gaffney, according to a release from the Gaffney Police Department.
The man identified by police as the suspect, Eddie Jerome Motts, entered the bar with a handgun after an argument but was asked to leave, the release states.
Motts left but reentered the bar and shot the owner and a second man, police said. He still had the gun in his hand when police arrived.
Both victims were taken to Spartanburg Regional hospital, where they underwent surgery and are in stable condition, police said.
Motts is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, according to Cherokee County jail records. He remains jailed and is expected at a bond hearing Tuesday.
Motts convictions for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer, both of which are felonies, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
The restaurant, which has been in business since 1932, is closed Tuesday but will reopen Wednesday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
"Thank you for the continued prayers for our family during this time," the post reads. "Our God continues to be faithful. Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble."
