'He had no remorse': Irmo man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls for years

An Irmo man was sentenced to 50 years on charges of molesting two girls, one of whom he threatened with a hunting knife, according to court officials.
Matthew Roland Darazs, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first-degree assault and battery, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Circuit Court Judge William Keesley sentenced him to a combined 50 years in prison on the charges.
Criminal sexual conduct charges are classified as "no parole" charges under South Carolina law.
West Columbia police began investigating in July 2016, after one of the victims reported a series of sexual assaults that Darazs commited against her in both Lexington and Richland counties, according to a release from the solicitor's office. Investigators learned Darazs began sexually assaulting the victim when she was a young child, and that the abuse continued through adolescence.
Never miss a local story.
The victim told investigators Darazs once threatened her with a hunting knife when she was 16.
As the investigation went on, a second victim came forward and said Darazs sexual assault her in Richland and Lexington counties, the release states.
Darazs gave written statements admitting that he sexually assaulted the two girls and detailing the abuse, the solicitor's office said. West Columbia police searched Darazs' home and found the hunting knife he used to threaten one of the victims.
Both victims spoke at Darazs' sentencing hearing Tuesday, telling the court of the emotional impacts and nightmares they still suffer because of the abuse.
"We commend the bravery of these young survivors and the hard work of law enforcement in this case," Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. "This sentence also protects our community by removing this predator from our midst."
West Columbia police investigator Stacy Turner has worked sex assault cases for eight years.
"I've never seen abuse as severe as this," Turner said in the release. "He (Darazs) had no remorse."
Comments