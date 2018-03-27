Lexington County Sheriff's Department released a video regarding an investigation of an elderly man who experienced a brutal beating in subdivision after picking up his morning newspaper outside his home. Lexington Police Department Lynnette Cantos
Lexington County Sheriff's Department released a video regarding an investigation of an elderly man who experienced a brutal beating in subdivision after picking up his morning newspaper outside his home. Lexington Police Department Lynnette Cantos

Crime & Courts

Lexington man went outside to get his newspaper. Now he’s in the hospital

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

March 27, 2018 03:44 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A man was severely beaten when he went outside his Lexington County home to get his newspaper, and authorities need help figuring out who attacked him.

The assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Wesley Court, which is in the Cobbs Hill subdivision just off Emanuel Church Road, according to Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who is in his 60s, went outside to get his newspaper, Myrick said. His wife later found him in the road with “significant” injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man is still in the hospital with severe injuries to his head and face and broken ribs, Myrick said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details about the attack are limited. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  