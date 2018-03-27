Lexington man went outside to get his newspaper. Now he’s in the hospital

A man was severely beaten when he went outside his Lexington County home to get his newspaper, and authorities need help figuring out who attacked him.
The assault happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Wesley Court, which is in the Cobbs Hill subdivision just off Emanuel Church Road, according to Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, who is in his 60s, went outside to get his newspaper, Myrick said. His wife later found him in the road with “significant” injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the man is still in the hospital with severe injuries to his head and face and broken ribs, Myrick said.
Details about the attack are limited. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
