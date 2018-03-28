'I wouldn't be too hard on him' manslaughter victim's mother tells bond judge

More Videos

What to know about the elderly beating investigation in Lexington subdivision

What to know about the elderly beating investigation in Lexington subdivision

Pause
From luxury Ubers to Galapagos trips, here are some of the things Dan Johnson bought with public money

From luxury Ubers to Galapagos trips, here are some of the things Dan Johnson bought with public money

Gas station employee smiles as he gets robbed

Gas station employee smiles as he gets robbed

Video shows two suspects using stolen credit cards to make purchases

Video shows two suspects using stolen credit cards to make purchases

Suspect carrying baseball bat breaks into Brookland-Cayce High School

Suspect carrying baseball bat breaks into Brookland-Cayce High School

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Suspect caught on video in Lexington County car break-in attempt

Suspect caught on video in Lexington County car break-in attempt

Watch shoplifting suspects run with stolen electronics at Lexington Walmart

Watch shoplifting suspects run with stolen electronics at Lexington Walmart

Watch shoplifters run with stolen electronics at a Lexington Walmart

Watch shoplifters run with stolen electronics at a Lexington Walmart

Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins appears in Columbia bond court for the shooting in Columbia's Five Points

Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Crime & Courts

'I wouldn't be too hard on him' manslaughter victim's mother tells bond judge

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 28, 2018 06:25 AM

The mother of a manslaughter victim told a bond judge that he shouldn't make the amount too steep for the man accused of the crime - the victim's cousin.

"I wouldn't be too hard on him," the victim's mother said.

On Tuesday, Horry County Magistrate Aaron Butler set a $23,500 surety bond for Laquandian Bromell, 25. Bromell was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm. from an early Saturday morning shooting near Radius Road in the Freemont community. Larry T. Wilson, was found dead at the scene. The charges stem

Bromell graduated from Loris High School and attended The Citadel on a wrestling scholarship, his attorney said. Bromell didn't finish college and now works as barber.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

20180327_154907.jpg
Laquandian Bromell (center) speaks to his attorney before a bond hearing at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for his role in a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead.
Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Bromell doesn't have a criminal history except for an alcohol-related offense.

The defense asked the magistrate to set a reasonable bond in the case and said Bromell has some financial ability to post bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Bromell is not allowed to leave the state without court permission and he must live with a relative.

  Comments  