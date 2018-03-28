One dead in Midlands car crash Tuesday evening

One person has died in a March 27, 2018, car crash on Sharpe Road in Richland County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 27. A 2008 Nissan was traveling west on Sharpe Road, in Richland County, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver then over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road, flipping the car several times.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.
Comments