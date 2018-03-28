Crime & Courts

One dead in Midlands car crash Tuesday evening

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 28, 2018 06:55 AM

One person has died in a March 27, 2018, car crash on Sharpe Road in Richland County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 27. A 2008 Nissan was traveling west on Sharpe Road, in Richland County, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver then over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road, flipping the car several times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  