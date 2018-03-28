Midlands man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Detectives from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man in connection with two separate incidents of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
David Parker, 69, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under the age of 11, and criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 11 to 14 years of age.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that, according to information gathered by detectives, Parker inappropriately touched and fondled two children at his home during the summer and fall of 2017.
Parker was arrested and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Koon is asking anyone with information about these cases or other potential incidents involving Parker should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
