Midlands law enforcement seeks two in vehicle theft

Law enforcement are seeking the public's help in locating at least two suspects in connection with the theft of a vehicle.
Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff's Department are looking for two men wearing hoodies, caught on surveillance cameras around 4:15 a.m. Monday, March 26. The men are suspects in the theft of a gray 2002 Ford 4x4 pickup truck from a location in the 3200 block of Hwy 15 South in Sumter County.
The men appear to be driving a late model dark colored Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Thomas at (803) 436-2002 or CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name and could get a cash reward.
