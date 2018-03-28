Pimp who compared selling minors for sex to investing in stock market going to prison

A South Carolina pimp and his girlfriend were sentenced to a significant time behind bars for their roles in sex trafficking minors.
Ashford James “AJ” Simmons, 29, and Brittany Nicole Smith, 24, were sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Arguing for leniency at his sentencing, Simmons compared selling the minors for sex to investing in the stock market, Drake's office reported.
Simmons, of Gray Court, was also sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Simmons was sentenced to 210 months (17-plus years) in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release.
Smith, of Piedmont, was sentenced to 57 months (4-plus years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Simmons and Smith are also required to pay $14,480 each in restitution to the two victims, according to Drake's office.
Smith, Simmons’ girlfriend, received comparably less time, in part, because she had no prior convictions, there was no indication that she possessed weapons, and because Simmons was identified as the leader of the sex trafficking operation, Drake's office reported.
From May through June of 2015, Simmons and Smith recruited minor females to work as prostitutes for them, including one minor they recruited from a juvenile drug rehabilitation center, Drake's office said.
Simmons and Smith advertised commercial sex acts with the minors online and received proceeds from the sale of sex acts performed by the minors, according to Drake's office.
Additionally, authorities determined that Simmons possessed a loaded Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun while traveling in a car with one of the trafficked minors on May 30, 2015. As a previously convicted felon, Simmons was prohibited from carrying or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to Drake's office.
